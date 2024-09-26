Mike the Tiger fan receives gift from mascot after being overlooked for high-five earlier in season

BATON ROUGE — One young Tiger fan's dreams came true when Mike the Tiger thanked her as his "Number One Fan" after her mom's social media post of her disappointment after being overlooked for a high-five by the mascot, The Advocate originally reported.

Maison Davidge, 5, and her family try to go to at least one LSU game every year. For the young girl, decked out in a purple dress and matching bows, it's more about Mike than it is about Garrett Nussmeier or Brian Kelly.

Nicole Davidge told WBRZ that her daughter looks forward to high-fiving the mascot every year. Before the first home game of the year against Nicholls, Mike walked right by the Davidge family's tailgate near where the spirit squad — including the mascot — began to march down Victory Hill toward Death Valley.

A couple of hours before the game, Mike walked past the place where Maison and her older brother Dixon were waiting with hands out for a high-five. Maison leaned out to reach Mike, putting her arm in front of her brother, Nichole said.

In the video documenting the incident, Mike leaves her hanging and hits her brother’s hand instead. Dixon turns around and grins. Maison is left devastated.

It was like “the worst thing in the world happened in that moment,” Nicole said.

Maison cried for about 10 minutes afterward, with her "alligator tears" over the incident being "almost comical" in hindsight, her mother said. Maison was able to see Mike on the field later during the game and was as happy as can be, her mother continued.

Davidge went home and posted photos from the day complete with a photo of Maison mid-cry captioned, “When Mike the Tiger doesn’t give you a high-five…”

But Mike later made things right, Nicole said.

On Monday, Maison received a special package with a signed photo from Mike that read “To: Maison Belle my #1 fan.”

The picture is proudly displayed in Maison's room next to a small tiger figurine.