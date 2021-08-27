86°
Mickey Mouse gets African wardrobe options for 90th birthday

2 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - C

At Disney's invitation, 10 South African artists each painted and adorned a statue of the cartoon character, using colors, patterns, and imagery that reflect the continent's cultural diversity and giving him more wardrobe options than his usual white gloves, red pants, and yellow shoes.

The Mickey Mouse of artist Phumzile Buthelezi wears the brightly colored waistcoat and trousers of a ceremonial outfit traditionally worn by Zulu men. Artist Nika Mtwana's statue has the hat and shoes associated with "pantsula," a high-energy street dance that evolved during South Africa's white minority rule. The mice are currently on display at a Johannesburg shopping center.

Disney says Mickey Mouse made his debut in the animated film "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928.

