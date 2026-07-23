Metro Council gives greenlight for Baton Rouge to host boxing Olympic trials

BATON ROUGE — The Metro Council authorized a request on Wednesday night to amend the Raising Cane’s River Center Rental Waiver Agreement in an effort to host the 2027 USA Boxing Olympic Trials.

An event impact summary presented to the council estimates that the 2027 USA Boxing Olympic Trials in Baton Rouge are projected to generate nearly $6.8 million in business sales and more than $335,000 in local taxes.

“This is a highly significant event within U.S. amateur boxing, as it determines which athletes advance toward representing the United States at the Olympic Games,” the agenda space request reads. “It attracts top-tier athletes, coaches, and officials, along with national attention, and typically generates substantial economic and tourism impact for host cities due to the influx of participants and spectators traveling from across the country.”

Each USA Boxing event welcomes on average 1,200 boxers, 800 coaches and 100-150 officials & staff from across the United States for a seven-day tournament, according to promotional materials.

The council unanimously approved Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ request to amend the waiver agreement with Visit Baton Rouge and venue management company ASM Global, increasing the total rental waivers available for the 2027 calendar year by $350,000, to an amount not to exceed $750,000.