Medical professionals share risks associated with summer heat and humidity

BATON ROUGE - For the first time this year, Louisiana's Department of Health has recorded that someone died because of a heat-related issue.

The health department released few details to protect the victim's privacy, other than to say the victim was a man over the age of 65, in region 4 around Lafayette.

Last year, Louisiana reported 31 heat-related deaths statewide.

So far, the number of heat-related deaths in the United States is trending better than in previous years. The Louisiana Department of Health has reported only one so far this year, which is significantly less than the number of heat-related deaths during the last two years.

In June of 2024, LDH reported 11 heat-related deaths. In June 2025, that number dropped to 10.

However, as the temperatures rise and the humidity goes up, healthcare providers have seen an increase in patient visits to emergency rooms and clinics for heat-related illnesses.

"I've seen multiple people who are working out in the yard, landscaping, a lot of different construction patients have come through, I've seen roofers come through, it's all, you know, a lot of patients who are working out for extended hours in the sun," Baton Rouge General Emergency Room Doctor, Thomas Jeider, said.

Dr. Jeider says the most common complaint his ER sees involves patients experiencing heat exhaustion, which can include symptoms like cramping, nausea, and weakness. Heatstroke, Dr. Jeider says, can be a more serious heat-related condition, one that could lead to death if not treated properly and promptly.

"That's when you actually have neurologic changes, that's when somebody can start acting very confused, you can pass out, you can have a seizure, that's usually when somebody gets to a core temperature of 104. We see that a little less often," he said.

If you are out and about in the summer heat, Southern University nursing professor and emergency room nurse, Dr. Nedra Nelson Wright, says to keep in mind the acronym H-E-A-T: hydrate, escape, assess, and take action.

"Not just with water, because when you sweat, you're losing potassium and sodium, most likely sodium, so your Gatorades. I would also encourage them to escape, so when it gets too hot, to know to go inside and cool off a little bit, and your "A" would be to assess, meaning if you start to feel bad tell someone, if you notice someone's feeling bad, you know, identify that, and then, "T" is to take action, call 911 if need be," Dr. Wright said.

Also, keep in mind that there are medications out there that can make you more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.