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Mayor's office says Baton Rouge youth groups receiving more than $400,000 in federal grants

2 hours 26 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 7:45 AM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's office is investing more than $400,000 in federal grant money to support summer youth programs. 

Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office said Tuesday that the $413,668.20 in federal dollars will go towards programs offering literacy development, leadership training, workforce readiness, mental health support, violence prevention, recreation, mentorship and family engagement.

The organizations funded by the Community Development Block Grant awarded to Baton Rouge are: 

Beat The Street
Bridge Agency
Enable to Exhale
Gardere Community Christian School
H.A.N.K.
Transformative Touch Live Tour
Garden Initiative
Fathers On a Mission
Valley Park Neighborhood Association

Learn more about the programs here.

The organizations chosen for funding were selected through a partnership with the city's Metro Council to identify community and youth needs within Baton Rouge's districts. 

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“This funding helps fulfill our promise to invest in summer programs that help our young people through education, violence prevention, workforce development, and wellness,” Edwards said. “Public safety not only involves law enforcement, but also takes community leaders, nonprofits, schools, mentors, and neighbors to help guide our young people.”

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