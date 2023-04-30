71°
Maurepas man killed in Livingston Parish motorcycle wreck

Sunday, April 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - A man was killed on Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle ran off of the road. 

The Louisiana State Police say 51-year-old Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas was riding his 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle along LA 42 and headed west. 

Trending News

Around 1 p.m., Caserta lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road, troopers said. Caserta was pronounced dead at the scene. 

