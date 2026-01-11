Maurepas home catches fire, investigators say unattended pot was left on stove

MAUREPAS - An unattended pot left on a stove started a house fire in Maurepas on Sunday.

The fire happened at a home along Picou Lane around 9:20 a.m. Volunteer firefighters from Maurepas, Springfield and French Settlement worked to put out the blaze.

Photos shared by Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 9 showed a large hole in the roof of the house. It is a total loss.

Fire officials said no injuries to people were reported, but the family's pet passed away in the fire.