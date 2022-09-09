Massive fire erupts on Lake Lery after barge crashed into natural gas pipeline

Photo: WWL-TV

ST. BERNARD PARISH - A massive fire broke out on the surface of Lake Lery on Thursday after a barge reportedly broke loose and hit a natural gas pipeline.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told WWL-TV an underwater pipeline was damaged, and the sheriff's office and fire crews are responding to the scene. The Coast Guard has also been notified.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, the news outlet says.

The ruptured pipeline is an interstate pipeline and therefore falls under federal jurisdiction. It's owned by High Point, according to Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the state department of natural resources.