Man who killed his child's mother in 2016 sentenced to 30 years in prison

GONZALES— A Gonzales man who killed the mother of his child in 2016 will spend three decades in jail.

Jarvis McNair, 33, admitted to killing Shondrica Dejoie in front of her 10 month old child in July 2016. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says McNair shot her in the face while she was sitting in her car on the side of Highway 22. McNair chased Dejoie's car before he shot her.

In April, McNair pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally booked for second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Since his sentencing last Tuesday, McNair has been held in the Ascension Parish Jail.