Man wanted on murder arrested while hiding in garbage can
LAFAYETTE - A Tennessee man wanted in a Mississippi killing was captured while hiding in a garbage can in Louisiana.
Officers captured 37-year-old Nicky Joe Johns after a car chase that led to a foot chase Thursday in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Police Capt. William Jackson of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, says the pursuit started on Interstate 10. Johns abandoned the car he was driving and started running. He was arrested after authorities found him in a garbage can.
Johns, of Columbia, Tennessee, is accused of killing another Columbia man, 37-year-old Christopher B. Rochelle. The killing happened in a motel parking lot Monday in Ocean Springs.
Johns remained in Louisiana Friday and will be charged with murder once he is returned to Mississippi. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.
