Man tells investigators he set Baton Rouge home on fire because 'he wanted to'

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for arson after he admitted to setting fire to a home off Highland Road sometime Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the house on the corner of East Buchanan Street and Thomas H Delpit Drive to find smoke coming from the front of the building. Investigators later determined someone started the fire on purpose, with witnesses describing a man leaving the area on foot.

Investigators located and arrested 43-year-old Raphael Day, who the fire department says was previously arrested for setting a fire at the same building. After he was taken into custody, Day told investigators he started the fire because "he wanted to" and also admitted to assaulting a crossing guard.

Day was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail with simple arson and aggravated assault.