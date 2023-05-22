Latest Weather Blog
Man tells investigators he set Baton Rouge home on fire because 'he wanted to'
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for arson after he admitted to setting fire to a home off Highland Road sometime Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the house on the corner of East Buchanan Street and Thomas H Delpit Drive to find smoke coming from the front of the building. Investigators later determined someone started the fire on purpose, with witnesses describing a man leaving the area on foot.
Investigators located and arrested 43-year-old Raphael Day, who the fire department says was previously arrested for setting a fire at the same building. After he was taken into custody, Day told investigators he started the fire because "he wanted to" and also admitted to assaulting a crossing guard.
Trending News
Day was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail with simple arson and aggravated assault.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot to death on North Acadian Thruway
-
Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning
-
First 'Taste of Mid-City' food festival held Sunday for charity
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View