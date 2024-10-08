Man's body found in camper truck at Prairieville Walmart after deputies called about 'foul odor'

PRAIRIEVILLE — A dead body was found inside a camper at Walmart in Prairieville after deputies responded to reports of a "foul odor" on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the Walmart and found the stench coming from the camper truck. Deputies then found a dead body inside the camper.

No foul play is suspected, deputies added, and a cause of death is pending an autopsy.