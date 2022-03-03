55°
Man rescued after getting stuck under overturned excavator near Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE - A man was rescued Thursday after getting stuck under an overturned excavator.
St. George Fire Protection District officials say crews responded to reports of a man stuck under the machinery shortly after 1 p.m. in the 10700 block of Linkwood Court off of Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Upon arriving at the scene, crews say they found the man with his foot caught underneath the excavator after it overturned halfway into a ditch.
Officials say crews were able to free the man "using various pieces of cribbing, the hydraulic spreaders, and a strategy developed from hours of training for situations such as this."
East Baton Rouge EMS helped transport the man to a hospital for treatment.
No more information was immediately available.
