71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man jailed for attempted murder, allegedly shot vehicle leaving Church's Chicken parking lot
HAMMOND - A man who is accused of shooting a car six times in the parking lot of the Hammond Church's Chicken was arrested for attempted murder.
The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Sunday outside the fast-food joint on Southwest Railroad Avenue.
Officers said Omarte Wilson Jr. and Quincy Hooker, both 21 and from Hammond, got into an altercation with another man.
When the victim got into his car to leave, Wilson allegedly shot the back of the car multiple times.
Trending News
Wilson was booked for attempted second-degree murder. Hooker was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
-
Pierre Part man arrested for allegedly beating woman, forcing her into his...
-
Crosswalk signals still not working months after $2.5M Sherwood Forest upgrade
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman