Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street

Tuesday, August 27 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot twice in a shooting early Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 17th Street near Florida Boulevard. One victim, a man, was shot twice. 

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening. 

BRPD said no suspects or motives were known as of Tuesday morning.

