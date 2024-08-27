Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot twice in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 17th Street near Florida Boulevard. One victim, a man, was shot twice.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

BRPD said no suspects or motives were known as of Tuesday morning.