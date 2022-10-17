62°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor auto accident was beaten and left on the side of the road Sunday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road.
Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk to the other driver. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.
Authorities said the attacker is a black male driving a 2000 model black truck with neon undercarriage lights and damage to the driver's side mirror.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief accused of asking for sexual favors plans to resign to...
-
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than...
-
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home
-
Man with warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker arrested in Iberville...
-
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers