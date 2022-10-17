Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor auto accident was beaten and left on the side of the road Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road.

Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk to the other driver. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.

Authorities said the attacker is a black male driving a 2000 model black truck with neon undercarriage lights and damage to the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.