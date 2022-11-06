Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.

The man said when he refused, one of the suspects shot him in the leg.

Instead of immediately going to get medical treatment, the injured man hid under a home for nearly four hours until going to a hospital around 8:30 a.m.

Officers met the victim while he was being treated.

No more information was immediately available.