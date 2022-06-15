92°
Man evaded law enforcement on ATV, arrested days later after deputy recognized him

Wednesday, June 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLATTENVILLE - A man who escaped law enforcement while riding an ATV was later captured because a deputy recognized him.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted the reckless rider Saturday on a highway near Plattenville. The officer gave chase to the vehicle and reportedly recognized the driver as Cade Michael Hernandez, 21.

After identifying Hernandez, the deputy called off the chase due to safety concerns. 

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail for aggravated flight from an officer and several traffic violations.

