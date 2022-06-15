92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man evaded law enforcement on ATV, arrested days later after deputy recognized him
PLATTENVILLE - A man who escaped law enforcement while riding an ATV was later captured because a deputy recognized him.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted the reckless rider Saturday on a highway near Plattenville. The officer gave chase to the vehicle and reportedly recognized the driver as Cade Michael Hernandez, 21.
After identifying Hernandez, the deputy called off the chase due to safety concerns.
Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail for aggravated flight from an officer and several traffic violations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
Business owner hoping to leave Livingston controversy behind and start fresh in...
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new...
-
Task force headed to Donaldsonville after recent murders
Sports Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line