Man dies in hospital days after unidentified attacker shot up parked car at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attack where a man was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked car last weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened late Sunday night along Sherwood Meadow Drive, located off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The victim, 19-year-old Treyvon Nelson, was sitting inside the car with two other people when someone opened fire on the car. Police said Nelson was taken to a hospital that night and stayed there until he died early Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225) 389-4869.