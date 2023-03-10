68°
Man dies in hospital days after unidentified attacker shot up parked car at BR apartment complex

2 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attack where a man was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked car last weekend. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened late Sunday night along Sherwood Meadow Drive, located off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

The victim, 19-year-old Treyvon Nelson, was sitting inside the car with two other people when someone opened fire on the car. Police said Nelson was taken to a hospital that night and stayed there until he died early Friday morning. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225) 389-4869.

