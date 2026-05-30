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Man arrested on various drug charges following an investigation by Baton Rouge Police Department
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on various drug charges following an assault investigation.
According to the department, on Wednesday, officers responded to a reported assault involving a firearm on Drusilla Lane. Officers said the investigation led them to the residence of 32-year-old Darius Crawford.
During the investigation, officers seized several narcotics and firearms, including 85 packs of THC gummies and edibles, 33 cases of liquid THC vapes, 63 cartridges of liquid cannabis, 1.1 pounds of marijuana, 20 chocolate bars of psilocybin edibles, 36 THC vape pens, MDMA ecstasy, alprazolam, amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone pills, cocaine, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms along with four guns.
Crawford was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for multiple counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II and IV substances, along with illegal carrying of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
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