70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in Plaquemine drug bust, deputies seize meth and guns

3 hours 9 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 4:07 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for a Plaquemine man accused of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Deputies said they conducted an investigation into convicted felon Kenneth Ridgeway, 47, and his alleged illegal drug activity.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges for having illegal narcotics and firearms inside a residence located along Talbot Drive near Gloria Road.

Agents said they arrested Ridgeway with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine
Possession with intent to distribute to methamphetamine
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days