Man arrested in Iberville Parish after stolen jewelry, coins were found in his car during traffic stop

PLAQUEMINE — A 45-year-old man was arrested in Iberville Parish on Tuesday after deputies found stolen items in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a local camp had been robbed and launched an investigation. During their investigation, police pulled over John Kelley and found the stolen items, as well as various drugs, in his vehicle, deputies said.

Among the items seized were several pieces of jewelry, coins in display cases and other valuables.

Kelley was arrested on two counts of simple burglary, as well as one count each of illegal possession of prescription narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Iberville deputies said that all the stolen property had been returned to the owner.