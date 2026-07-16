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Man arrested in fatal street racing crash formally charged in death
BATON ROUGE - A man faces a negligent homicide charge after police say he was driving nearly double the speed limit in a 45 mph zone while street racing and caused a fatal crash.
Court documents say Desmond Windon, 25, was in a street race with another car along Greenwell Springs Road on May 5 and traveling more than 80 miles per hour when the two vehicles crashed.
Terry Everson, 45, was a passenger in the other vehicle. He was hospitalized and on a ventilator for two weeks before his family made the decision to take him off of life support.
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Windon was formally charged with negligent homicide and drag racing on public roads. He was originally arrested for manslaughter, drag racing, reckless operation of a vehicle and speed violation charges.
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