Man arrested for skipping arson hearing booked in connection with another fire

BATON ROUGE - A man who was already in jail for skipping a court hearing for arson charges was booked on additional charges Tuesday after setting a vacant school on fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said 27-year-old Horan Dargin was arrested March 5 and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a bench warrant for not appearing to an arson hearing in January. He was accused of setting fire to a car wash on North Foster Drive.

Fire investigators connected Dargin to a vacant school fire Monday morning on Osborne Avenue. Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and Dargin was caught on security footage.

Dargin was booked on an additional charge of simple arson.