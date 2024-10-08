65°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for arson after admitting to trespassing, setting vehicle on fire
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man for setting a car on fire and causing approximately $40,000 in damages following the blaze.
Kadorius Thomas, 27, was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle fire that happened on Brightside Drive on Saturday. When investigators reviewed that scene, they determined the fire to be intentionally set without the permission of the owner.
Police contacted the city fire department Monday during a separate investigation where they encountered Thomas on the Brightside property. Employees at the property there said Thomas was not authorized to be there, and when police confronted him, he admitted to having set the fire from Saturday.
Trending News
Thomas was booked for simple arson and trespassing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students join in Free Speech Alley on one-year anniversary of Israel-Hamas...
-
Two arrested in shooting that killed 11-year-old, her uncle
-
Family and friends mourn Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham at Clarksdale funeral
-
Baton Rouge voters will set to vote on creation of city manager...
-
Pecue Lane on track to be finished in 2026; residents looking forward...