Man arrested for arson after admitting to trespassing, setting vehicle on fire

Tuesday, October 08 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man for setting a car on fire and causing approximately $40,000 in damages following the blaze. 

Kadorius Thomas, 27, was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle fire that happened on Brightside Drive on Saturday. When investigators reviewed that scene, they determined the fire to be intentionally set without the permission of the owner. 

Police contacted the city fire department Monday during a separate investigation where they encountered Thomas on the Brightside property. Employees at the property there said Thomas was not authorized to be there, and when police confronted him, he admitted to having set the fire from Saturday. 

Thomas was booked for simple arson and trespassing. 

