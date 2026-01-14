66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for allegedly stealing golf cart he was hired to transport, selling parts of it online

1 hour 13 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 12:48 PM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a golf cart he was hired to transport and then selling parts of it online, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to LPSO, a woman paid 32-year-old Henry Talbert to bring her $17,000 golf cart to the repair shop. When the cart never made it to the mechanic, Talbert allegedly gave her multiple different stories before ghosting her. LPSO said pieces of the golf cart then began appearing for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Through an investigation, LSPSO detectives found parts of the golf cart at a house in Denham Springs, where they arrested Talbert. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a theft charge.

Trending News

LPSO said the rest of the golf cart is still missing. Anyone with information regarding its whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days