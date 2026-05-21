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Man arrested after weekend shooting that injured one on Avenue L
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot another person on Avenue L over the weekend, arrest documents say.
Kealan Tate, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
An arrest warrant said that on May 16, the victim and Tate got into an argument before Tate shot the victim in the chest. Afterward, police said that Tate was seen leaving his brother's apartment prior to the shooting, and police located a stolen handgun in the brother's waistband matching bullet casings found on the scene.
A witness on the scene said that following the argument, they saw Tate speak to his brother before his brother handed him a handgun. The shooting happened afterward.
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