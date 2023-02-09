Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped."

According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35, showed up at Woodlawn Middle School to pick up his daughter on Jan. 27. Pierson had allegedly received a text from his daughter saying that she was being "jumped" by other students.

School staff told Pierson he could not immediately check his daughter out due to the school being in a transition period between classes and that he would have to wait. While he was waiting, Pierson reportedly received a call, and after the call, he began "screaming and cursing for administrators to get his daughter."

It was unclear who the phone call was from or what it was regarding.

Pierson also allegedly ran out of the lobby area and into the school hallways. The middle school was placed into lockdown, as his intentions were unknown, but no one was hurt.

Pierson surrendered himself to the EBRSO with a lawyer present on Wednesday. He was arrested for one count of unlawful disruption of a operation of a school.