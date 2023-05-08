Man arrested after shooting at children playing hide-and-seek on his property; 14-year-old girl hurt

STARKS - A man was arrested after shooting at a group of teenagers that were on his property playing hide-and-seek, sending a 14-year-old girl to the hospital.

Starks resident David Doyle, 58, told Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies he saw shadows outside his home early May 7, so he grabbed his gun. Doyle said when he saw people running he started shooting, hitting the girl.

Deputies said they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said several juveniles were playing hide-and-seek in the area and some were hiding on Doyle's property.

Doyle was arrested and booked for four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.