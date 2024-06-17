Man arrested after leading police on chase in car he was test driving from Florida Blvd. dealership

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Monday after he led police on a low-speed chase in a car he stole during a test drive from a Florida Boulevard dealership, Baton Rouge Police said.

The pursuit started while Jason Simon, 39, was test-driving a car at CARPRO Auto Sales and he started acting suspicious, police said. After the dealership called BRPD and officers began tailing him, Simon took off. He led police across town to the KFC at the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Simon was booked by police in the KFC parking lot for theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.