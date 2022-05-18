91°
Man arrested after he accidentally killed someone while 'playing' with gun, police say

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed someone while mishandling a gun, police said. 

Police found the victim, 23-year-old Kendrick Wilson, shot to death on St. Gerard Avenue around midnight. Police believe Wilson was shot in the chest while another man, 26-year-old Deangelo Coleman, was "playing" with a handgun. 

Coleman was booked on a charge of negligent homicide.

Two other shootings were reported in Baton Rouge overnight, including a deadly drive-by on Florida Boulevard. 

