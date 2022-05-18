Man arrested after he accidentally killed someone while 'playing' with gun, police say

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed someone while mishandling a gun, police said.

Police found the victim, 23-year-old Kendrick Wilson, shot to death on St. Gerard Avenue around midnight. Police believe Wilson was shot in the chest while another man, 26-year-old Deangelo Coleman, was "playing" with a handgun.

Coleman was booked on a charge of negligent homicide.

Two other shootings were reported in Baton Rouge overnight, including a deadly drive-by on Florida Boulevard.