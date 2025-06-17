78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested after fleeing from Baldwin Police in vehicle pursuit

Tuesday, June 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BALDWIN - Police arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit in Baldwin on Saturday, officials said.

Travis Nedd, 46, allegedly fled from officers and led them on a pursuit before being stopped on private property.

Police booked Nedd for possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, resisting an officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under suspension, among other charges.

