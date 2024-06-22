85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after allegedly posing as U.S. Marshal; unknowingly pulled over undercover detective
KENNER - A man was arrested after posing as a U.S. Marshal and pulling over an undercover deputy, WWL reported.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL that William Gilchrist used fake police lights to pull over a driver along Airport Access Road in Kenner on Wednesday evening. After the driver—an undercover deputy with JPSO—stopped, Gilchrist kept going.
WWL said the deputy then followed Gilchrist and pulled him over. Gilchrist handed the deputy a U.S. Marshal badge, but when the deputy contacted the agency the deputy discovered Gilchrist was a fraud.
Trending News
He was arrested and booked on manufacturing a fraudulent I.D., false impersonation of an officer and improper lights.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial...
-
Pilot does emergency landing, parachutes down to levee in Morganza
-
Near record-high temperatures: How people in Louisiana beat the heat Saturday
-
17-year-old back in custody after escape from Bridge City Detention Center
-
Livingston, Ascension parishes re-open most waterways after closure due to Tropical Storm...