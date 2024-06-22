Man arrested after allegedly posing as U.S. Marshal; unknowingly pulled over undercover detective

KENNER - A man was arrested after posing as a U.S. Marshal and pulling over an undercover deputy, WWL reported.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL that William Gilchrist used fake police lights to pull over a driver along Airport Access Road in Kenner on Wednesday evening. After the driver—an undercover deputy with JPSO—stopped, Gilchrist kept going.

WWL said the deputy then followed Gilchrist and pulled him over. Gilchrist handed the deputy a U.S. Marshal badge, but when the deputy contacted the agency the deputy discovered Gilchrist was a fraud.

He was arrested and booked on manufacturing a fraudulent I.D., false impersonation of an officer and improper lights.