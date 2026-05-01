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Man arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack elderly woman in Amite

3 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 12:34 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A man was arrested by the Amite City Police Department following an investigation into an attempted carjacking involving an elderly person.

According to the department, the investigation began in May 2020 after officers responded to a reported assault in the parking lot of a local business.

Officers said 69-year-old Ricky Smith allegedly approached an elderly woman who was getting into her vehicle, opened the car door and tried to forcibly remove her from the vehicle. Smith then allegedly grabbed the woman's purse before fleeing the scene. 

During the investigation, DNA evidence was collected from both the woman and her vehicle for analysis. In April 2026, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab confirmed DNA from the scene matched that of Smith.

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Smith was arrested on April 22 on charges of simple robbery, simple battery and attempted carjacking. 

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