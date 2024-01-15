32°
Man arrested, accused of setting car on fire Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after setting a car on fire along Airline Highway on Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said witnesses told fire investigators that 33-year-old Lakendric Brandon deliberately set the car on fire along Airline Highway, between Hanks Drive and Evangeline Street.
Brandon was arrested and booked for simple arson.
