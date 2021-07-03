76°
Man allegedly tried to meet 10-year-old for sex

1 hour 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 03 2021 Jul 3, 2021 July 03, 2021 7:57 PM July 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man trying to meet a young girl for sex was messaging an undercover FBI agent over social media and was arrested.

Police began investigating 39-year-old Robert Lowery on June 21. Lowery began messaging an undercover agent posing as the guardian of a 10-year-old girl.

According to state police, Lowery arranged to meet with the girl for sex. State troopers arrested him when he arrived at the meeting spot.

Lowery was booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation was coordinated by the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

The Louisiana State Police anonymous reporting form is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

