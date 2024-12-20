Man accused of stealing EBR school bus, leading Plaquemines Parish authorities on chase arrested

POINTE À LA HACHE — A man accused of stealing an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus and leading authorities in Plaquemines Parish on a pursuit was arrested.

Christopher Jabari Johnson, 18, was arrested on Dec. 13, the same day deputies were led on a chase that ended in the bus crashing into a Plaquemines Parish marsh.

Johnson, from Baton Rouge, is accused of stealing the bus from East Baton Rouge Parish. The chase ended when Johnson allegedly hit a parked car near the Belair pumping station on the eastbank of the parish.

No one was injured in the pursuit, deputies said. An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesperson said the bus was stolen earlier in the week and brought back to East Baton Rouge Parish.

Johnson faces hit and run, aggravated flight, simple criminal damage, possession of stolen property, aggravated obstruction of a highway and reckless operation of a motor vehicle charges.

Johnson is being held in the the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on a $18,500 bond.