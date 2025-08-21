Man accused of shooting worker fixing leak on Lilac Street roof arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting a rifle at a person working on a Lilac Street roof has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Jeremiah Chissell, 39, allegedly walked outside of the Lilac Street home Wednesday morning and began shooting at the person working to fix a leak in the home's roof. The worker then fell off the roof and began running away from the house, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

Chissell is then accused of running after the worker and firing more shots.

Deputies said the roof worker was not shot, but was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

A nearby food truck, however, was struck by gunfire.

Chissell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges.