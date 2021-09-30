Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of setting fire to vacant home now under investigation for other arson cases in BR area
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man has been arrested on charges of arson in relation to a fire at an Old South Baton Rouge home earlier this month.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 52-year-old Eric Haugabrook was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to a vacant house at 1946 Thomas H Delpit on September 26.
Haugabrook has a history of arson-related arrests, officials say he was previously arrested and charged with arson in 1999 and again in 2009.
He is currently being investigated for his possible involvement in a number of blazes that occurred at other vacant house fires in south Baton Rouge, fire officials say.
Authorities report that a warrant for Haugabrook's arrest was secured in relation to the Thomas H. Delpit house fire and he was apprehended the 1800 block of Virginia Street without incident Wednesday evening.
Trending News
Fire officials say he will be booked into EBRPP for one count of simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Mother arrested in toddler's death
-
Mother & boyfriend charged with murder in 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen's death
-
BREC Zoo reveals Burreaux the Giraffe's cause of death
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Raydrian McKneely
-
FEMA opens second Ascension Parish Disaster Recovery Center