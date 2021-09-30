Man accused of setting fire to vacant home now under investigation for other arson cases in BR area

The September 29, 2021 arrest of Eric Haugabrook

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a man has been arrested on charges of arson in relation to a fire at an Old South Baton Rouge home earlier this month.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 52-year-old Eric Haugabrook was arrested Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to a vacant house at 1946 Thomas H Delpit on September 26.

Haugabrook has a history of arson-related arrests, officials say he was previously arrested and charged with arson in 1999 and again in 2009.

He is currently being investigated for his possible involvement in a number of blazes that occurred at other vacant house fires in south Baton Rouge, fire officials say.

Authorities report that a warrant for Haugabrook's arrest was secured in relation to the Thomas H. Delpit house fire and he was apprehended the 1800 block of Virginia Street without incident Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say he will be booked into EBRPP for one count of simple arson.