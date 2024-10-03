Man accused of murder, attempted murder in August shooting on Sumrall Drive arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a man and shooting another inside a Sumrall Drive home in August has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

Joe Louis Thompson, 44, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Thompson is accused of shooting Charles Young, 36, and a 47-year-old man inside a Sumrall Drive home on Aug. 23.

According to an arrest warrant, Thompson is believed to have been let into the home by someone inside.

Before the shooting, the suspect held a woman at gunpoint and ordered her outside of her car, the warrant said. The woman then to the back door of the Sumrall Drive house with her hands up. Thompson then allegedly exited the woman's vehicle and attempted to run into the home behind her.

After getting to the door and finding it locked, he allegedly got into the woman's car and left the scene, the warrant says.

Officers received a call at about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find a woman outside the residence, the two shooting victims and the woman who was held at gunpoint. Both shooting victims were brought to the hospital and Young later succumbed to his injuries at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

Thompson was later apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 6 after receiving a tip, BRPD said. Thompson was brought back to Baton Rouge and booked into the Parish Prison on Wednesday.