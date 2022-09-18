Man accused of crashing stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Stephen Horne crashed a green pickup truck, which was soon reported stolen, into a vehicle at the intersection of Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive. He then ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle.

After the crashes, Horne stopped the truck in the middle of Burbank Drive, completely blocking westbound traffic, before getting out and running across Burbank to Frogmore Drive. A few minutes later, officers found him and took him into custody.

Authorities later learned Horne was "impaired," and he admitted he had been using heroin. Officers found a used syringe in his pocket, as well as a loaded pistol inside the stolen truck.

Baton Rouge police said Horne is a convicted felon for previous burglary and simple robbery charges.

Horne was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday. He faces charges of hit and run, illegal possession of stolen things, DWI, reckless operation, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a red light and driving with a suspended license.