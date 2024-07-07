89°
LSUPD training new explosives-sniffing dog
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is training a new explosives-sniffing dog to work sporting events and other gatherings on campus.
LSUPD shared photos of K9 Billy, a two-year-old yellow lab, and his handler, Patrol Officer L. Brouillette. The two started training Friday.
Officials said the pair will continue their preparation throughout the year to conduct explosives sweeps.
