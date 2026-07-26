LSU women's track signs 3-time NCAA champion sprinter from South Carolina

BATON ROUGE — LSU's women's track and field program has signed sprinter JaMeesia Ford, the team announced Sunday.

Ford comes to Baton Rouge after spending three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, where she collected three NCAA titles, nine SEC titles and 15 All-American honors.

In the 2025 season, she earned the SEC Commissioner's Trophy at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Ford competed in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay and won gold in all four, earning 25 total points for her team.

That season, she clocked a personal best of 10.87 seconds in the 100 and 21.98 seconds in the 200 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Her NCAA title wins came from the 2025 outdoor 200m and the 2024 indoor 200m and 4x400. In addition to the SEC titles she claimed at the 2025 outdoor meet, she also won the 2025 indoor 200m and 2024 indoor 200m and 4x400.

Her personal-best times are 7.24 seconds in the 60m, 10.87 seconds in the 100m, 21.98 seconds in the 200m, 35.83 seconds in the 300m and 50.25 seconds in the 400m.