LSU Women's track finished in 7th at the NCAA Championships

55 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, June 10 2023 Jun 10, 2023 June 10, 2023 10:45 PM June 10, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
LSU Sports

AUSTIN, Texas - The LSU women's track and field team wraps up the season with a few medals at the NCAA Championships. The Tigers finished in 7th place overall.

Michaela Rose brought home a gold medal to Baton Rouge, winning the 800 with a time of 1.59.83.

Surprisingly, former 100 meter hurdles champion Alia Armstrong came in third with a time of 12.49. Shani’a Bellamy finished in fifth in the 400 meter hurdles. 

The Tigers 4x100m relay team won a bronze medal with a time of 42.52. That's the fifth fastest time in program history. 

