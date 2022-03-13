52°
LSU Women's Hoops headed to NCAA Tournament as No. 3 seed

Sunday, March 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be headed to the big dance as a No. 3 seed. 

The Tigers (25-5) will be playing No. 14 seed Jackson State (23-6) Saturday in Baton Rouge. 

