LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting a send-off party on Wednesday prior to the team leaving for Greenville, South Carolina, for this year's SEC Tournament.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will lead the festivities, which will feature interviews with players and coaches.

This will be the team's fifth send-off to the SEC Tournament.

The send-off party will take place at 2:30 p.m. on the PMAC South Pad.

LSU is the No. 4 seed at the tournament. The Tigers are scheduled to play on Friday at 1:30 p.m.