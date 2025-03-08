68°
LSU women's basketball falls to Texas 56-49 in SEC Tournament semifinal

Saturday, March 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. - No. 9 LSU fell to No. 1 Texas 56-49 in the SEC tournament's semifinal on Saturday.

After beating 11-seeded Florida Saturday, No. 3 seed LSU missed out on a chance to face the tournament's top seed, South Carolina.

The Tigers now wait for the NCAA Tournament to begin on March 21.

