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LSU to hire Ed Orgeron as part of Lane Kiffin's staff
BATON ROUGE - Former National Championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron will be hired as part of LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin's staff, LSU confirmed.
Orgeron, known as "Coach O," won the 2019 National Championship as LSU's head coach before being bought out in 2021. He spent nearly six years as head coach of the Tigers.
NEWS: LSU has finalized a deal to hire Ed Orgeron on Lane Kiffin’s staff, Orgeron’s agent Tzvi Grossman tells ESPN. Orgeron returns to LSU, which he led to the 2019 national title as head coach. Orgeron has a decades-long relationship with Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/illxrwRDmr— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 21, 2026
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LSU said Orgeron's role will be "special assistant to recruiting and defense."
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