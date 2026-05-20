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LSU to hire Ed Orgeron as part of Lane Kiffin's staff

51 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 9:18 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former National Championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron will be hired as part of LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin's staff, LSU confirmed.

Orgeron, known as "Coach O," won the 2019 National Championship as LSU's head coach before being bought out in 2021. He spent nearly six years as head coach of the Tigers.

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LSU said Orgeron's role will be "special assistant to recruiting and defense."

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