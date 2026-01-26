Latest Weather Blog
Bus used for LSU Basketball slides off the road in Arkansas
MENA, Ark. - A bus used to transport the LSU Basketball team throughout their trip to Arkansas slid off a snowy road on Monday evening, local officials said.
Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer posted a picture of the bus, which was perpendicular to an Arkansas roadway.
"We have an LSU Tigers team bus that slid off into the ditch. The driver is fine (although not a fan of our Arkansas weather) and no student/athletes were on the bus," Sawyer said.
The LSU Men's Basketball team played in Arkansas on Saturday and was unable to return to Baton Rouge on schedule due to a winter storm across the U.S. WBRZ Sports reporters say the basketball team made it home on Sunday.
LSU Sports officials said the bus does not belong to the school and is rented from Hotard. The bus was traveling back to Louisiana when the incident occurred.
