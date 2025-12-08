45°
LSU students present how AI could be used in different industries during showcase Monday

1 hour 32 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 10:11 PM December 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Artificial intelligence was the focus of a Monday night showcase at LSU. Students presented how different industries could use AI in their fields. 

Four undergraduate teams discussed the pros and cons of using AI to solve real-world problems at different businesses like Entergy and Our Lady of the Lake. 

Professor Vicky Colvin said this provides possible job opportunities for students. 

"I think we wanted a lot of people to see, first of all, what the students can do because, you know, AI is a new technology. These kids are going to be amazing employees for companies in the state of Louisiana, so we want to make sure companies see what's possible," Colvin said. 

