LSU students present how AI could be used in different industries during showcase Monday
BATON ROUGE - Artificial intelligence was the focus of a Monday night showcase at LSU. Students presented how different industries could use AI in their fields.
Four undergraduate teams discussed the pros and cons of using AI to solve real-world problems at different businesses like Entergy and Our Lady of the Lake.
Professor Vicky Colvin said this provides possible job opportunities for students.
"I think we wanted a lot of people to see, first of all, what the students can do because, you know, AI is a new technology. These kids are going to be amazing employees for companies in the state of Louisiana, so we want to make sure companies see what's possible," Colvin said.
